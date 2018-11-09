4-Star Guard Prospect Boogie Ellis Commits to Duke

Credit: 247Sports

Class of 2019 combo guard Boogie Ellis announced Friday he's decided to play college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.

Ellis, a 4-star prospect and the No. 35 overall recruit in his class based on 247Sports' composite rankings, told Evan Daniels of 247Sports that head coach Mike Krzyzewski played a key role in the choice.

"I picked Duke," he said. "I just felt like Coach K has the best vision for me as well as getting to my other dreams as being a pro and stuff like that. I feel like he gave me the opportunity to be an impact player; that's what he really sold me on."

Ellis selected Duke over the Memphis Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, San Diego State Aztecs and USC Trojans, per Daniels.

"Be a great leader, a great point guard," Ellis said of his plans. "I'm going to be able to score the ball. I'm a scoring point guard, but also I know how to make the right plays. If I screen and roll and draw two people, I kick it to the corner and just make the right plays and get my teammates open shots."

Duke is a premier destination for the nation's top prospects, and they tend to get opportunities to make instant impacts once they arrive to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils' sensational freshman trio of RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish is already starting to show that early in the 2018-19 season. All three of them could make the quick jump into the 2019 NBA draft after what will likely be a deep March Madness run.

Ellis and Wendell Moore, a 5-star prospect who's also committed to Duke for 2019, are set to lead what will probably be another loaded class for Coach K next year.