Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson React to Funny Golf Swings with B/R

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods during the first round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Thursday, June 14, 2012, at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Before Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson go head-to-head in Capital One's The Match, the two legends teamed up to have a laugh at some unfortunate moments on the golf course. 

Specifically, Woods and Mickelson reacted to a series of funny golf swings:

Both golfers are allowed to laugh at these moments because they know exactly how it feels to take a bad swing on the course. Mickelson experienced something like this in the third round at the Masters in April. His tee shot went into the trees, and he whiffed on his second shot before settling for a triple bogey. 

Woods and Mickelson will be competing for $9 million on Nov. 23 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

Related

    Tap Here to Buy Capital One's The Match

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tap Here to Buy Capital One's The Match

    via B/R Live

    Kuchar Hangs on for Win at Mayakoba Golf Classic

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Kuchar Hangs on for Win at Mayakoba Golf Classic

    PGATour
    via PGATour

    Jack: Tiger’s Chances at Record ‘Not as Good as They Were 10 Years Ago’

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Jack: Tiger’s Chances at Record ‘Not as Good as They Were 10 Years Ago’

    Golf
    via Golf

    Tiger Turns Down $3M Offer to Play Saudi Tournament

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Turns Down $3M Offer to Play Saudi Tournament

    Joel Beall
    via Golf Digest