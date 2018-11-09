Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson React to Funny Golf Swings with B/R

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Before Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson go head-to-head in Capital One's The Match, the two legends teamed up to have a laugh at some unfortunate moments on the golf course.

Specifically, Woods and Mickelson reacted to a series of funny golf swings:

Both golfers are allowed to laugh at these moments because they know exactly how it feels to take a bad swing on the course. Mickelson experienced something like this in the third round at the Masters in April. His tee shot went into the trees, and he whiffed on his second shot before settling for a triple bogey.

Woods and Mickelson will be competing for $9 million on Nov. 23 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.