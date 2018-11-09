Capitals Fan Donates 50-50 Raffle Prize to Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims

Capitals Fan Donates 50-50 Raffle Prize to Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting VictimsNovember 9, 2018
There is more to life than sports, something at least one Washington Capitals fan understands.
With Washington hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night, the Capitals decided to honor the victims of last month's anti-Semitic attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh that resulted in 11 deaths. The organization announced that it would donate half of the night's 50-50 raffle to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.
That would not be the only amazing gesture on the night, though.
The jackpot wound up being $38,570, meaning the winner would win more than $19,000. However, the Capitals fan who won the 50/50 decided to match the team's act of kindness and donate their winnings as well:
Washington Capitals @Capitals
Amazing Story: Last night’s 50/50 raffle winner, a #Caps Season Ticket Member, chose to waive their prize so @MSEFndn could donate the total $38,570 jackpot raised to @JewishFedPGH to benefit victims and families of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. #StrongerThanHate https://t.co/OhVSLqOvTT
Just an extraordinary gesture.
The Penguins tipped their cap to the Capitals for the support:
Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins
Some things are bigger than hockey. Thank you to the @Capitals and @MSEFndn for helping to raise money for the victims and families of the Tree of Life Synagogue. https://t.co/4tQTsmNJA5
Behind the star power of Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin, Pittsburgh and Washington have been involved in one of the NHL's best rivalries for years. However, for at least one night, the two rivals were able to come together in the wake of a tragedy.
Blackhawks Unveil Winter Classic Jerseys