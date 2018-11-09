Capitals Fan Donates 50-50 Raffle Prize to Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims

Nick Wass/Associated Press

There is more to life than sports, something at least one Washington Capitals fan understands.

With Washington hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night, the Capitals decided to honor the victims of last month's anti-Semitic attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh that resulted in 11 deaths. The organization announced that it would donate half of the night's 50-50 raffle to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

That would not be the only amazing gesture on the night, though.

The jackpot wound up being $38,570, meaning the winner would win more than $19,000. However, the Capitals fan who won the 50/50 decided to match the team's act of kindness and donate their winnings as well:

Just an extraordinary gesture.

The Penguins tipped their cap to the Capitals for the support:

Behind the star power of Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin, Pittsburgh and Washington have been involved in one of the NHL's best rivalries for years. However, for at least one night, the two rivals were able to come together in the wake of a tragedy.