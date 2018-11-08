Jared Goff, Rams, Chargers Express Condolences After Thousand Oaks Shooting

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff expressed his condolences Thursday for the victims of the deadly shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday.

Goff said on Twitter (h/t TMZ Sports): "Heartbroken for our community. Thinking about everyone involved as well as friends and family of the victims. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

Thirteen people, including suspect Ian David Long, were found dead at the scene, per CNN.

The Rams also released a statement regarding the tragedy: "The Los Angeles Rams organization is heartbroken by the horrific shooting that took place last night in our community of Thousand Oaks. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and our entire community."

The Rams' practice facility is located in Thousand Oaks, and it is just five miles from Borderline Bar & Grill, according to TMZ Sports.

In addition to the Rams' statement, the Los Angeles Chargers expressed their condolences: "We are deeply saddened by the terrible news coming out of Thousand Oaks this morning. Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones during this horrific tragedy, and we honor the brave and heroic actions of first responders who rushed to the scene to help."

Per the New York Times, Wednesday's shooting was the deadliest in Southern California since a terrorist attack killed 14 people in San Bernadino in 2015.