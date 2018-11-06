Jimmy Butler Chartered Flight for Tyus Jones to Watch Brother Tre's Duke Game

Jimmy Butler Chartered Flight for Tyus Jones to Watch Brother Tre's Duke GameNovember 7, 2018
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler might have an awkward relationship with some of his teammates, but he gave Tyus Jones a huge gift Tuesday.
Butler provided Jones an opportunity to see his younger brother, Tre, play his first college game for Duke against Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic provided the details:
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
UK v. Duke in Indy tonight. Tyus was looking for a flight from LA to see his brother Tre's first game. Couldn't get one to work. Jimmy Butler heard him and chartered a private jet for the two of them.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Butler ended up not being able to make the trip. Let Tyus Jones take the plane himself. So Tyus is there for the big night and will be back in plenty of time for the Lakers game tomorrow night.
Jones confirmed the generous move by Butler during an interview on ESPN.
The Timberwolves had a night off between road games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, and Jones used the time to head to Indianapolis to watch his brother on the biggest stage of Tre's young career.
Though Butler is still seeking a trade, he seemingly has at least one fan on the roster.
