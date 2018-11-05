Former NFL OG Vince Manuwai Dies at Age 38

Handout/Getty Images

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Vince Manuwai died Sunday at the age of 38.

Stephen Tsai of the Star-Advertiser cited a family spokesman and reported the news, noting Manuwai—who played collegiately at Hawaii—reportedly collapsed when he was moving into an apartment in Honolulu's Kakaako district.

Jacksonville drafted Manuwai in 2003, and he played there eight seasons before lacing it up for the Atlanta Falcons practice squad in 2012.

"It's a shame," former Hawaii assistant Rich Miano said. "He was one of the best—if not the best—offensive linemen to play at UH. It's a sad day for everyone affiliated with Hawaii football who knew Vince Manuwai."

Manuwai appeared in 111 games and started 105 of them from 2003 through 2010 for the Jaguars as a durable force along the offensive front following his collegiate career.

Tsai noted he is survived by six children.