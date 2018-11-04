AP College Football Poll 2018: Complete Week 11 Rankings Announced

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Alabama and Clemson retained their spots as the top two teams in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the 11th straight week.

In the marquee matchup on Saturday, the Crimson Tide passed their biggest test of the season with a 29-0 win over LSU to clinch a berth in the SEC title game. The defending national champions earned all 60 first-place votes for the third straight week.

Clemson continues to steamroll ACC competition with a season-high 77 points against Louisville. The Tigers look like they have hit their stride after a slow start, winning each of their four games by a combined 204 points.

Here's the full Top 25, via AP.org:

1. Alabama (9-0)

2. Clemson (9-0)

3. Notre Dame (9-0)

4. Michigan (8-1)

5. Georgia (8-1)

6. Oklahoma (8-1)

7. West Virginia (7-1)

8. Ohio State (8-1)

9. LSU (7-2)

10. Washington State (8-1)

11. UCF (8-0)

12. Kentucky (7-2)

13. Syracuse (7-2)

14. Utah State (8-1)

15. Texas (6-3)

16. Fresno State (8-1)

17. Boston College (7-2)

18. Mississippi State (6-3)

19. Florida (6-3)

20. Washington (7-3)

21. Penn State (6-3)

22. North Carolina State (6-2)

23. Iowa State (5-3)

24. Michigan State (6-3)

25. Cincinnati (8-1)

The Crimson Tide still have a lot of work ahead of them, but they are making a case to be the best team in history.

While so much of the attention has deservedly been paid to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the offense, Alabama's defense reminded everyone of its dominance. LSU managed just 196 yards en route to being shut out for the second time in three years by its conference nemesis.

While Alabama's win was the biggest story of the weekend, No. 5 Georgia quietly clinched a spot in the SEC title game with a 34-17 victory over No. 12 Kentucky.

The Bulldogs will attempt to avenge their loss to Alabama in January's College Football Playoff Championship Game when the two SEC powers square off in Atlanta on Dec. 1. At this point, it would seem likely that game will have significant ramifications on the top four in the final playoff rankings.

The Bulldogs have responded with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents after getting blown out by LSU on Oct. 13.

"Give our kids a lot of credit because their backs were against the wall kind of two weeks in a row and they came out fighting," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters after Saturday's win. "They came out scratching and clawing."

In another statement game, Michigan moved one step closer toward the Big Ten Championship Game with an easy 42-7 win over Penn State.

Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines operating at the peak of their talents since a season-opening loss against Notre Dame. They are now 6-0 in conference play with just two games remaining until the Nov. 24 showdown with Ohio State.

"We're the team to beat in the Big Ten," Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich told reporters. "That's not a controversial statement. It's just, I think, that's a fact at this point."

Ohio State narrowly avoided disaster with a 36-31 victory against 2-7 Nebraska. The Buckeyes trailed by five at halftime before finally course-correcting in time to keep their Big Ten East and College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Oklahoma and Washington State also survived upset bids. The Sooners outlasted Texas Tech in a 51-46 shootout, while the Cougars needed an Easop Winston touchdown catch with 32 seconds remaining against Cal to escape with a 19-13 win.

Among the biggest losers from Week 10, Texas lost its second straight game by giving up a 33-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion to West Virginia in the final 16 seconds on Saturday.

A once-promising season for the Longhorns has quickly gone south, though they still find themselves at No. 15 in the latest rankings.

Utah opened the door in the Pac-12 South to its opponents after a 38-20 loss against Arizona State. The Utes are now tied with Arizona and USC atop the division with a 4-3 conference record, with the Sun Devils behind them at 3-3.