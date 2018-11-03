Simone Biles Makes History, 1st American to Win Medal in Every Event at Worlds

Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press

Simone Biles added to her illustrious resume Saturday when she became the first American to medal in every event at a World Gymnastics Championships.

Biles made history by winning gold in the floor exercise and bronze in the balance beam in Doha, Qatar. The 21-year-old previously won gold in the team final, individual all-around and vault to go with silver in the uneven bars.

On top of that, Biles achieved the feat after she was diagnosed with a kidney stone a day before competing.

The performance came a shade over two years after Biles stole the show at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, earning five medals, including four golds. She won gold in the individual all-around, team all-around, floor exercise and vault and bronze in the balance beam, while she failed to medal in the uneven bars.

Following that prosperous run, Biles took a year off—an absence she addressed after her sensational showing Saturday:

Now back on top, Biles figures to be difficult to dethrone as she rounds into form ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.