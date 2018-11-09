The Worst Contract on Every NFL Roster

0 of 32

NFL general managers have to weigh the returns on their investments.

Some players haven't or won't perform at a level that justifies their contracts. From that point, the team can wait for the deal to expire, attempt to trade the player or release him to avoid wasting salary-cap space.

Here, we'll examine the worst contracts currently on the payroll for each NFL team.

Many of these players are underperformers with a top salary at their respective positions. For some, roster changes made it difficult for them to live up to the expectations tied to their lucrative deals.

For players on one-year contracts, there's a clear emphasis on contributions this season. Longer financial commitments merit an in-depth look at the last few years.

Contracts that allow teams to cut players without owing any dead money have also been highlighted, as it's still a bad deal until the club pulls the trigger.