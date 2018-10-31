Derrick Rose Erupts for Career-High 50 Points vs. Jazz

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Derrick Rose plays in an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Welcome back to the spotlight, Derrick Rose.

The 2010-11 MVP turned back the clock Wednesday with a career-high 50 points, six assists and four rebounds in a 128-125 victory over the Utah Jazz at Target Center. He carried the Minnesota Timberwolves offense on a night former Chicago Bulls teammate Jimmy Butler didn't play, and he blocked a potential game-tying three-pointer from Dante Exum in the final seconds.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted it was Rose's first 40-plus-point game in seven years.

Rose extended his offensive attack beyond the arc with four triples, but his explosiveness stood out given his injury history. He darted through Utah defenders and blew past the opposition in the open court multiple times, harkening back to the days when he was one of the league's brightest young stars as a member of the Bulls.

He will look to parlay his impressive performance into another noteworthy showing Friday when the Timberwolves take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

