Derrick Rose Erupts for Career-High 50 Points vs. Jazz

Derrick Rose Erupts for Career-High 50 Points vs. JazzNovember 1, 2018
Welcome back to the spotlight, Derrick Rose.
The 2010-11 MVP turned back the clock Wednesday with a career-high 50 points, six assists and four rebounds in a 128-125 victory over the Utah Jazz at Target Center. He carried the Minnesota Timberwolves offense on a night former Chicago Bulls teammate Jimmy Butler didn't play, and he blocked a potential game-tying three-pointer from Dante Exum in the final seconds.
Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge
CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming
NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos
The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped
Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season
Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer
Happy 30th to KD!
Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback
Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟
The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today
Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball
Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'
#JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒
11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics
LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪
Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason
Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family
Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural
Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?
ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted it was Rose's first 40-plus-point game in seven years.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
D-Rose: 2009 ROY 2011 Youngest MVP 2012 Tears ACL 2013 Tears meniscus 2015 Tears meniscus again 2018 scores a new career-high 44PTS 🙏 https://t.co/9U9ZjuAksX
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
D-Rose in tears as he leaves the floor 🙏 50 points. https://t.co/cEDUQB50yi
Rose extended his offensive attack beyond the arc with four triples, but his explosiveness stood out given his injury history. He darted through Utah defenders and blew past the opposition in the open court multiple times, harkening back to the days when he was one of the league's brightest young stars as a member of the Bulls.
He will look to parlay his impressive performance into another noteworthy showing Friday when the Timberwolves take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
3 Takeaways from Jazz's 128-125 Loss to Timberwolves