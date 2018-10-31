Matt Patricia Rips Reporter's Posture: 'Have a Little Respect for the Process'

Rey Del Rio/Associated Press

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia is apparently really into lower-back health.

Patricia had a terse exchange at Wednesday's news conference over a reporter's supposedly bad posture. Here is a transcript of the exchange, per the Detroit Free Press:

Reporter: "Why do you think this move makes your franchise better?"

Patricia: "Ah, well, you know. Do me a favor, just kinda sit up, just like, have a little respect for the process. Every day you come and ask me questions and you're just kinda like, you know, 'Gimme this.'"

Reporter: "I'm sitting..."

Patricia: "I'm asking just to be a little respectful in this whole process."

Reporter: "OK, that's fine."

Patricia: "So ask me a question professionally and I'll answer it for you."

Reporter: "OK. Why do you feel like this move makes your franchise better?"

The video of the press conference posted on the Free Press did not show the posture of the reporter in question. It's hard to cast any aspersions on either side because of that, though it appears unlikely the reporter was sprawled out with his feet kicked up.

Patricia seemed more to be picking at a relatively meaningless thing, perhaps because he did not like the line of questioning. The reporter was asking about the Lions' trade of Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a third-round pick Tuesday.

Hopefully Patricia reminded reporters to not step on any cracks on their way out, lest they break their mothers' backs.