Chapman, Pratt Want Kentucky HOF Plaques Removed If Nazi Items Displayed at Expo

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

Denver Nuggets vice president of player personnel Rex Chapman smiles as he talks to the media during a news conference regarding the trade of Andre Miller, Joe Smith and two first round draft picks for Philadelphia 76ers' Allen Iverson and Ivan McFarlin, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2006, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dmepsey/Associated Press

Former University of Kentucky basketball players Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt called for their Hall of Fame plaques to be removed from the Kentucky Expo Center on Tuesday.

According to Billy Kobin of the Louisville Courier Journal, Chapman and Pratt were upset about Nazi and Ku Klux Klan apparel and merchandise being displayed and sold at the National Gun Day show held at the Kentucky Expo Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Both Chapman and Pratt tweeted on the matter:

Kentucky Venues spokesman Cody Patterson condemned the merchandise as "despicable," but he noted that items can only be screened for a select few events at the Kentucky Expo Center, and the National Gun Day show wasn't among them.

Per Kobin, Nazi Christmas ornaments, Confederate flags and a Ku Klux Klan robe were among the items spotted at the event.

The 51-year-old Chapman starred at Kentucky from 1986 through 1988 before going on to enjoy a 12-year NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Bullets, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

Pratt, 70, is a radio analyst for University of Kentucky basketball games who played at the school from 1967 through 1970.

Related

    5-Star Forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Picks Nova

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    5-Star Forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Picks Nova

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Arizona Board to Discuss Basketball Program After FBI Trial

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Arizona Board to Discuss Basketball Program After FBI Trial

    Anne Ryman
    via azcentral

    3 ACL Tears Won't Keep Creighton's Krampelj Off Court

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    3 ACL Tears Won't Keep Creighton's Krampelj Off Court

    NCAA.com
    via NCAA.com

    Musselman Chasing Greatness with a Program Built in His Father's Image

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Musselman Chasing Greatness with a Program Built in His Father's Image

    SI.com
    via SI.com