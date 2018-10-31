Chapman, Pratt Want Kentucky HOF Plaques Removed If Nazi Items Displayed at Expo

Jack Dmepsey/Associated Press

Former University of Kentucky basketball players Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt called for their Hall of Fame plaques to be removed from the Kentucky Expo Center on Tuesday.

According to Billy Kobin of the Louisville Courier Journal, Chapman and Pratt were upset about Nazi and Ku Klux Klan apparel and merchandise being displayed and sold at the National Gun Day show held at the Kentucky Expo Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Both Chapman and Pratt tweeted on the matter:

Kentucky Venues spokesman Cody Patterson condemned the merchandise as "despicable," but he noted that items can only be screened for a select few events at the Kentucky Expo Center, and the National Gun Day show wasn't among them.

Per Kobin, Nazi Christmas ornaments, Confederate flags and a Ku Klux Klan robe were among the items spotted at the event.

The 51-year-old Chapman starred at Kentucky from 1986 through 1988 before going on to enjoy a 12-year NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Bullets, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

Pratt, 70, is a radio analyst for University of Kentucky basketball games who played at the school from 1967 through 1970.