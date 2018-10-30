Biggest Winners and Losers for Every Major Trade of the 2018 NFL Trade Deadline

1 of 10

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Denver Broncos traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Texans for a fourth-round pick. Per Rapoport, the teams are also swapping seventh-rounders.

Thomas will replace No. 2 wide receiver Will Fuller V, who suffered a torn ACL on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins and is out for the season.

Thomas enjoyed a decorated nine-year career in Denver, making the Pro Bowl four times and winning the Super Bowl once. His numbers have declined since Peyton Manning's retirement in 2015, but the Broncos starting four different quarterbacks in two-plus seasons didn't help.

Thomas, who has 36 catches for 402 yards and three scores in 2018, is the second-best pass-catching option for the Texans. No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still one of the NFL's best, but a mix of injuries and inexperience limit the depth behind him.

Rookie Keke Coutee is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, while Bruce Ellington is on injured reserve. Beyond them, it's undrafted rookie Vyncint Smith (one career catch) and four-year veteran Sammie Coates (29 career receptions).

Houston is 5-3 and is 1.5 games ahead in the AFC South, but all four teams are separated by only two games. The Texans couldn't afford to stand pat at the deadline given their wideout issues behind Hopkins, but this trade should help mitigate the loss of Fuller.