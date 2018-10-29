Klay Thompson Breaks Stephen Curry's Record with 14 Three-Pointers vs. Bulls

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are a modern-day dynasty with three championships in the last four years, but sometimes they flip a switch that is just unfair for opponents.

After the defending champions poured in an astounding 92 points in the first half of Monday's contest against the Chicago Bulls, Klay Thompson set an all-time record with his 14th three-pointer in a single NBA game.

Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? Right Arrow Icon

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune noted the crowd at the United Center went "nuts" to see history after it clearly accepted its team's fate well before Thompson broke teammate Stephen Curry's record of 13 triples in a game.

What made Thompson's record all the more impressive was the fact that he did it in so little time. He scored 52 points and drilled 14 three-pointers in just 27 minutes and helped the Warriors decisively put the game away 149-124.

Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? Right Arrow Icon

Rodger Sherman of The Ringer and Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated put the performance in context:

While Curry garners plenty of headlines as arguably the best three-point shooter of all time and the central figure during the Warriors' recent run of incredible success, Thompson's hot streaks are a sight to behold. He also torched the net for a record 37 points in a single quarter during a January 2015 victory over the Sacramento Kings behind nine three-pointers.

He found that record-setting touch again Monday against a Bulls defense that resembles the Washington Generals against the Harlem Globetrotters. Chicago was 24th in the league in defensive rating coming into Monday's contest, per NBA.com, and gave up more than 100 points in its first five games.

Curry's record of 13 three-pointers in a game didn't last long seeing how he set it in November 2016 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Given the shooting prowess of both players, it wouldn't be a surprise if they continue to one-up each other in the coming years.