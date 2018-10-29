Patriots vs. Bills Spread and Full Prop Bet Odds Ahead of Monday Night Football

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

While most experts are predicting a blowout in Monday night's game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, fans can still keep things interesting with a long list of game props, courtesy of OddsShark.

The 5-2 Patriots go into the game as 14-point favorites over the 2-5 Bills, but you can make money on a variety of other wagers throughout the night.

Here are the top prop bets to look for on Monday Night Football:

Total Touchdowns

Over 4.5 (-135)

Under 4.5 (+105)

Longest Touchdown Yardage

Over 39.5 (-115)

Under 39.5 (-115)

Team to Score First

Patriots (-190)

Bills (+155)

Margin of Victory

Patriots by 1-6 points (+450)

Bills by 1-6 points (+1000)

Patriots by 7-12 points (+375)

Bills by 7-12 points (+2200)

Patriots by 13-18 points (+333)

Bills by 13-18 points (+4500)

Patriots by 19-24 points (+425)

Bills by 19-24 points (+9000)

Patriots by 25-30 points (+700)

Bills by 25-30 points (+10000)

Patriots by 31-36 points (+1400)

Bills by 31-36 points (+10000)

Patriots by 37-42 points (+2200)

Bills by 37-42 points (+12500)

Patriots by 43-plus points (+2800)

The moneyline is 8-1 for the Bills to pull off the upset, according to OddsShark, but if they do win, it likely wouldn't be by too many points. Even if everything goes right, the Patriots have too much talent to fall behind by double digits.

Therefore, if you think Buffalo is going to win, you might as well put money on the team winning by one to six points at 10-1 or seven to 12 points at 22-1.

On the other hand, the Patriots winning by 43 points isn't completely out of the question at 28-1 odds.

The longest touchdown could also be an intriguing option, especially with playmakers like Josh Gordon and Cordarrelle Patterson on the Patriots roster. These players and others are capable of producing big plays that can win the over bet with ease.