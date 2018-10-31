Early 2018-19 MLB Free-Agency Contract Predictions for Each Top Star

0 of 10

Anticipation has been building for the 2018-19 MLB free-agent class for years, thanks in large part to a pair of young superstars in Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

While those two could be headed for record paydays, they're by no means the only impact players set to cash in this offseason.

Patrick Corbin headlines a starting pitching market that also includes Dallas Keuchel, Nathan Eovaldi, J.A. Happ, Charlie Morton and Hyun-Jin Ryu. Clayton Kershaw could also join that group, though we won't count him among the upcoming free agents unless and until he exercises his opt-out clause.

Michael Brantley, Andrew McCutchen, Josh Donaldson, A.J. Pollock, Yasmani Grandal and Nelson Cruz are among the top bats available behind Harper and Machado, while there's plenty of bullpen talent up for grabs as well, led by Craig Kimbrel, Zach Britton and Andrew Miller.

We took a crack at predicting the 10 biggest contracts that will be handed out based on total money, not annual salary.