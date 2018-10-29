Cristiano Ronaldo Passes Selena Gomez as Most Followed Person on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo Passes Selena Gomez as Most Followed Person on InstagramOctober 29, 2018
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Selena Gomez as the most followed person on Instagram:
B/R Football @brfootball
📱 @Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the most followed person on Instagram, overtaking @selenagomez https://t.co/OG05vqavNS
The Portuguese forward posts regularly on his social media accounts and now has over 144 million followers on Instagram.
The 33-year-old's latest update showed him in the gym:
Ronaldo is one of the biggest football superstars in the world and is rarely out of the headlines.
He caused a stir over the summer when he left Real Madrid after nine years and joined Italian champions Juventus in a €100 million deal.
The forward has already proven to be a hit in Italy, with seven goals and four assists in his first 10 Serie A outings.
He's had another successful year in 2018, helping Real Madrid to a third consecutive UEFA Champions League title in May, and he's also backing himself to pick up another Ballon d'Or:
Squawka News @SquawkaNews
Cristiano Ronaldo on The Ballon d'Or: "I already know, in my heart, that I am one of the best players in history. Of course, I want to win, this sixth Ballon d'Or! And yes, I think I deserve it." https://t.co/ZLNwdcJ3OA
Ariana Grande is the third-most followed Instagram user with over 132 million followers, while Kim Kardashian is in fourth with over 120 million.
Coming Soon: Episode 6 of The Champions