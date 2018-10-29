Cristiano Ronaldo Passes Selena Gomez as Most Followed Person on Instagram

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IOctober 29, 2018

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Empoli and Juventus on October 27, 2018 at the Carlo Castellani Stadium in Empoli. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Selena Gomez as the most followed person on Instagram:

The Portuguese forward posts regularly on his social media accounts and now has over 144 million followers on Instagram. 

The 33-year-old's latest update showed him in the gym:

Ronaldo is one of the biggest football superstars in the world and is rarely out of the headlines.

He caused a stir over the summer when he left Real Madrid after nine years and joined Italian champions Juventus in a €100 million deal.

The forward has already proven to be a hit in Italy, with seven goals and four assists in his first 10 Serie A outings.

He's had another successful year in 2018, helping Real Madrid to a third consecutive UEFA Champions League title in May, and he's also backing himself to pick up another Ballon d'Or:

Ariana Grande is the third-most followed Instagram user with over 132 million followers, while Kim Kardashian is in fourth with over 120 million.

