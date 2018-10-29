15 Years Ago LeBron James Made His NBA Debut and Changed the Game Forever

15 years ago LeBron James made his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He made the jump from high school to the pros and scored 25 points in the game. Watch the video above for more about this iconic anniversary.

          

