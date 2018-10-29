'Trans People Deserve to Live' Banner Displayed at World Series Game 5

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Protesters used Game 5 of the World Series as an opportunity to unleash a political banner Sunday night at Dodger Stadium:

"Trans people deserve to live," the banner read.

The protest comes after last week's news that the White House is considering rolling back recognition and protections for transgender people, according to Erica L. Green, Katie Benner and Robert Pear of the New York Times.

While the World Series is usually a big enough audience to gain recognition for any protest, it could be even more effective with President Donald Trump watching the games.

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday night after the Dodgers' Game 4 loss to question manager Dave Roberts' decision to take out starting pitcher Rich Hill in the seventh inning with Los Angeles leading 4-0.