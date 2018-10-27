Winners and Losers from Week 9 in College Football

Winners and Losers from Week 9 in College FootballOctober 28, 2018
Two of 2017's College Football Playoff teams used Week 9 to offer a clear reminder: We're back for more.
After No. 2 Clemson completely obliterated Florida State during the noon session, seventh-ranked Georgia played a terrific second half to derail No. 9 Florida's hopes of an upset.
They're here. And probably not going anywhere.
Compared to previous weeks, college football's most recent slate was relatively tame. Though a few Top 25 programs fell, it was either to another ranked opponent or an unsurprising loss.
Still, there was still plenty of action to dissect. We've got you covered.
Winner: Will Grier, West Virginia
During an uninspiring win over Kansas and loss to Iowa State, Will Grier committed a total of five turnovers. West Virginia remained a Big 12 threat, but only if the quarterback started to thrive again.
So far, so good.
While leading the Mountaineers to a 58-14 destruction of Baylor, the senior racked up 353 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He also scored on a quarterback sneak.
November brings a tough schedule for West Virginia, which bookends the month with a trip to Texas and hosting Oklahoma. But if the high-powered offense is playing up to its Grier-led potential, the Mountaineers certainly have a chance to reach the Big 12 title game.
Loser: Bud Foster's Virginia Tech Defense
Bud Foster is one of the most respected defensive coordinators in all of college football. Virginia Tech, however, has consistently struggled to deal with Georgia Tech's triple-option attack lately.
In fact, the Yellow Jackets only attempted one pass during the 49-28 rout, winning their fourth game in the series' last five meetings.
Georgia Tech quarterback Tobias Oliver scampered for 215 yards and three touchdowns, while running backs Jordan Mason and Jerry Howard combined for 158 yards and four scores. The Jackets sliced Virginia Tech for 465 yards on the ground.
"They won the line scrimmage and manhandled us tonight," Foster said after the loss, per Evan G. Watkins of 247Sports.
Winner: Clemson's Beatdown of Florida State
Comprehensive obliteration.
Trevor Lawrence tossed four touchdowns as Clemson built a 45-0 advantage over Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Tigers ultimately won 59-10, sending the Seminoles to their worst home loss in the proud's program history.
On the other side of the ball, Clemson limited FSU to just 247 total offensive yards. Fourteen different Tigers contributed on a tackle for loss, led by Justin Foster's 2.5. They had five sacks, too.
"Unbelievable day," head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters, via Anna Hickey of 247Sports.
Three straight wins by 34-plus points is enough to call Swinney's team the biggest threat to Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
Loser: Purdue's Encore Performance
David Blough thrashed Ohio State for 378 yards and three touchdowns during Purdue's 49-20 upset of Ohio State last week. History did not repeat itself Saturday at Michigan State.
Instead, the senior quarterback lumbered his way through the Big Ten clash and finished with three interceptions.
Purdue reached the MSU 25-yard line on five possessions but scored only 13 points. The team also missed two field goals, one of which was made even challenging by a false start. Self-inflicted issues plagued the Boilermakers, who watched their four-game winning streak end in East Lansing.
Though the Boilers are still alive in the Big Ten West, they'll need considerable help elsewhere to truly have a chance.
Winner: Georgia's Pursuit of SEC East
The division isn't quite locked up, but Georgia is one victory away from securing its second straight SEC East crown.
During the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, the Bulldogs overcame a sleepy opening half from the offense for a 36-17 win. They scored 23 of those points after the break, getting a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Jake Fromm.
Most importantly for the Dawgs, though, they surrendered just 105 yards through the air to Florida's Feleipe Franks. Georgia also snatched three takeaways while committing zero.
If Kirby Smart's club defeats Kentucky on the road in Week 10, Georgia will celebrate a division-clinching victory.
Loser: Iowa's Late-Game Execution
Iowa had a terrific opportunity to pull the upset in Happy Valley, but a series of small mistakes compounded into a huge issue.
In the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes trailed Penn State 30-24. After surviving an errant snap, the combination of a miscommunication at the goal line and a poor decision from quarterback Nate Stanley resulted in an interception.
The defense managed a stop, but it wasn't enough.
On the final play of regulation, Iowa's blocking unit had a rare, inopportune letdown. Pressure quickly closed in on Stanley, who couldn't buy enough time to throw up a desperation heave. Instead, he tossed an ill-fated lateral to a lineman.
And the Nittany Lions escaped with a six-point triumph.
Winner: D'Eriq King's Heisman Resume
D'Eriq King isn't a household name, but all he does is shred defenses.
The quarterback racked up 419 yards and five touchdowns through the air in addition to scampering for a season-best 132 yards and two more scores. Under his guidance, Houston amassed 681 yards of offense in a 57-36 win over No. 21 South Florida.
Never before in its history as a Division I program had USF surrendered so many points. Bulls fans will remember King as the reason for that disappointing record.
Through eight games, King has accounted for 39 total touchdowns. Though it's exceptionally unlikely he'll win the award, he deserves a place in Heisman Trophy conversations.
Loser: Top Heisman Running Backs
As King strengthened his resume, however, a trio of Heisman-caliber running backs didn't offer much production.
Clemson speedster Travis Etienne entered Week 9 with the eighth-best odds, per OddsShark, but he mustered only 45 yards and didn't score. While he'll absolutely enjoy the blowout win, Etienne had scored three touchdowns apiece in each of the last three outings.
Jonathan Taylor, who was given the 10th-highest odds, trudged to 46 yards as No. 20 Wisconsin fell 31-17 to Northwestern. His eight-game 100-yard streak came to a screeching halt.
Similar to Etienne, Benny Snell Jr. certainly prefers that No. 12 Kentucky won in dramatic fashion at Missouri. Still, he arrived averaging 128 yards per game and lumbered to only 67.
In case there was any doubt, a quarterback is destined to hoist the Heisman in 2018.
Winner: Virginia's Coastal Division Chaos
Week 9 couldn't have gone better for Virginia.
Thursday, Virginia Tech dropped its first ACC contest of the season because of the defensive nightmare against Georgia Tech. Then on Friday, the pitiful version of Miami's offense made another appearance, and the 'Canes lost 27-14 at Boston College.
Virginia took care of business Saturday, dispatching North Carolina 31-21 before Pitt clipped Duke, 54-45, in the afternoon.
As a result, the Cavaliers are leading the Coastal at 4-1 in ACC play. According to ESPN's Seth Walder, they hold a 44 percent chance to win the division—yes, better than Virginia Tech and Miami.
If they knock off Pitt next week, that number will only rise.
Loser: Colorado's Collapse
Avert your eyes, Buffalo fans.
Holding a commanding 31-3 lead over Pac-12 cellar-dweller Oregon State, Colorado had this contest all wrapped up. Until it didn't.
Beavers quarterback Jake Luton led four touchdown drives in the second half, including a game-tying score in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Colorado actually blocked the ensuing extra point to force overtime, but the Buffs failed to match Oregon State's touchdown.
"I would say it was an extremely bad loss," said Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre, per Adam Munsterteiger of 247Sports. "One that we should have won, too. It is extremely tough."
Loser: Washington's Offense
In 2017, Washington traveled to Arizona State, played a tremendous game on defense and lost because the offense couldn't score. The Huskies experienced some deja vu in Berkeley on Saturday.
Jake Browning guided a touchdown drive on the opening possession, but Washington never found the end zone again.
Worst of all for the senior, his brutal day actually included a first: He got yanked. Browning's replacement, redshirt freshman Jake Haener, threw a pick-six on his first drive. Browning returned, yet two fourth-quarter drives that reached Cal's 40 led to three points.
Washington's outstanding defense allowed only 242 yards and 12 points to Cal. The Dawgs still lost 12-10.