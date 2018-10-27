TMZ: Alvin Trotman Sues Dante Fowler, Says Surgeries Needed from Reported Attack

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. was sued by a Florida man over injuries suffered in a 2017 altercation with the 2015 third overall pick.

Per TMZ Sports, Alvin Trotman said in his lawsuit that he still has back pain and needs surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff as a result of Fowler's attack in July 2017.

Fowler was sentenced to one year of probation and 75 hours of community service in March after pleading no contest to three misdemeanor charges. He was also fined more than $1,000.

According to the police report from Fowler's arrest (h/t TMZ Sports), Fowler punched Trotman, broke his glasses and threw his bag of groceries into a nearby lake following an argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

As part of Fowler's sentencing, he was also ordered to stay away from Trotman.

The NFL suspended Fowler without pay for Week 1 of the 2018 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Fowler, 24, has appeared in each of Jacksonville's last six games. He has recorded six tackles and two sacks.