Warriors Dance to Fergie's National Anthem Remix After Blowout Win vs. Knicks

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2018

In this Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, photo, Fergie performs the national anthem before the start of the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

After beating the New York Knicks 128-100 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday night, the Golden State Warriors celebrated in a unique manner.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Complex Sports, the Dubs danced to a remix of Fergie's infamous rendition of the national anthem from last season:

Fergie's national anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game went viral, and it was universally panned.

One of the enduring images from the performance was Warriors forward Draymond Green struggling to hold back a chuckle.

On Thursday, Fergie's ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, expressed his belief to FS1's Kristine Leahy that Green owes Fergie an apology for being the catalyst of the ridicule:

"I was pissed off at Draymond Green, first of all," Duhamel said. "I think he owed her an apology. I thought he was kind of a prick. ... Just because he knew the camera was on him. And he snickered about it. I just thought if he would've been a real man, he would've at least called her and said, 'Listen, I'm sorry that I caused all this.'"

Rather than apologizing, Green seemed to double down with his tongue-in-cheek dance following Friday's victory.

Green and the Warriors had plenty to celebrate, as they erased a three-point deficit entering the fourth quarter by outscoring the Knicks 47-16 in the final frame to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Related

    KD Said He Wanted to Impose His Will vs. Knicks

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    KD Said He Wanted to Impose His Will vs. Knicks

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Put Up 47-16 in the 4th to Put Away Knicks

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Put Up 47-16 in the 4th to Put Away Knicks

    Golden State Of Mind
    via Golden State Of Mind

    Cousins Ejected Over Kanter Comments

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Cousins Ejected Over Kanter Comments

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jordan Bell Going Back to What Made Him Successful

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Jordan Bell Going Back to What Made Him Successful

    Phillip Barnett
    via Warriors Wire