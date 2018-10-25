Mookie Betts Praised for Feeding Homeless After Game 2 World Series Win

Mookie Betts Praised for Feeding Homeless After Game 2 World Series WinOctober 26, 2018
Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts has performed like an MVP both on and off the field this year.
According to WEEI's Lou Merloni, Betts (who went 3-for-4 with a double) took some time after Boston's 4-2 victory in Game 2 of the 2018 World Series on Wednesday night to provide meals for the homeless:
Lou Merloni @LouMerloni
Little birdie told me an amazing story. This was the scene last night around 1am out in front of the Boston Library. Trays and trays of food fed the homeless. The man that delivered the food wasn’t looking for attention or praise BUT deserves it. God Bless you Mookie Betts https://t.co/4Ox7O0edo4
This is not the first time he has performed a random act of kindness like that. Back in 2015, Betts credited a multi-home run game to good karma after he gave some pizza away to the homeless.
Even with his focus on the World Series right now, it's cool to see him do his part to help out.
