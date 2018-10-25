Nets-Cavaliers Tickets Sold for Just $2 in Post-LeBron James Era

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 24: The Cleveland Cavaliers Sir CC looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on October 24, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
It turns out not having LeBron James is a bad thing for the Cleveland Cavaliers' business.

TMZ Sports captured an image from online ticket outlet Flash Seats that showed fans could gain entry into Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets for as little as $2.

The Nets went on to win the game by a 102-86 final score. 

The Cavs do have bragging rights over James because they are currently averaging more fans per home game (19,432) than the Los Angeles Lakers are with the four-time NBA MVP (18,997). 

Even though Cleveland sports fans are passionate and dedicated—they've had to support three major franchises that have combined to win one championship since 1965—it's hard to get excited about this Cavs team. 

With James playing for the Lakers, the Cavaliers are the Eastern Conference's only winless team (0-4). Their offensive and defensive efficiency rank among the bottom five in the NBA. 

On the bright side, fans could theoretically purchase tickets and concessions to Cavs games at Quicken Loans Arena for under $20.

