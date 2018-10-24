George Kittle Said He Needed to Get His Fantasy Coaches Points vs. Rams

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

While the majority of NFL players couldn't care less about fans' fantasy football teams, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is a man of the people.

Last week, Kittle had a 10-yard touchdown catch reviewed (and ultimately upheld) against the Los Angeles Rams:

Kittle obviously wouldn't mind adding a touchdown to his stats, but his personal resume apparently wasn't the top thing on his mind as the play was being looked at. He knew the play would have fantasy football implications one way or the other.

"I had to get in because my fantasy coaches need me to get more points," Kittle told Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald in the moment, according to 49ers reporter Joe Fann.

That's the type of attitude fans want from players on their teams.

Not only were fantasy owners pleased with the outcome of the review, but they have to be happy with Kittle's play in 2018. He has 32 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns through Week 7.

