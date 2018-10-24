JuJu Smith-Schuster on Buying Mega Millions Tickets: Tried to Win to Get Le'Veon

Doug Benc/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster used the Mega Millions craze in a desperate ploy to bring running back Le'Veon Bell back to the team.

Speaking to reporters (h/t ESPN's Jeremy Fowler), Smith-Schuster admitted he purchased over 100 Mega Millions lottery tickets prior to Tuesday's drawing.

"I tried to win it so we could get Le'Veon back," he joked. "It didn't work."

A single ticket, purchased in South Carolina, had the winning numbers for the record $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

That money would go a long way toward paying to get Bell back. He's due to make $855,529 per week under the franchise tag for the rest of this season as soon as he ends his holdout and signs the contract.

The Rooney family, which owns the Steelers, was valued at $1.2 billion by Forbes in 2015 before dropping off the list of America's richest families the following year. The extra $300 million the Mega Millions jackpot was valued at would go a long way toward satisfying Bell's desire for a long-term contract.