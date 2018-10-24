Chad Kelly Released by Broncos After Criminal Trespassing Arrest

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos released quarterback Chad Kelly on Wednesday after he was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of criminal trespass.

Mike Klis of 9News first reported the roster move, which was later confirmed by the team. James Palmer of the NFL Network provided further details about the situation:

Tom Schad of USA Today noted court records said a man and woman called police after Kelly entered their home, sat down on the couch and began "mumbling incoherently." The man chased the NFL player out of the house after hitting him with a vacuum tube.

The 24-year-old Ole Miss product was booked in Arapahoe County Jail in Colorado after being located by police and was later released from custody on $2,500 bond, per Schad.

During his college football career, Kelly was frequently involved in off-field issues. In April 2014, he was dismissed from the Clemson Tigers' football program for "conduct detrimental to the team." The Buffalo native agreed to a plea deal in January 2015 after he was arrested the previous month following a fight at a nightclub in his hometown.

Kelly was also involved in an on-field brawl during a high school football game involving his brother's team in Buffalo, New York, in October 2016.

The Broncos selected Kelly in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season game, but he was the backup to starter Case Keenum prior to his release.

Kevin Hogan will likely slide into the No. 2 QB role for Denver.