Blake Griffin Nails Game-Winner, Explodes for 50 in OT Win vs. 76ers

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

It's only Oct. 23, but Blake Griffin is already drawing MVP chants at Little Caesars Arena.

He earned them Tuesday with a game-winning and-1 over Joel Embiid in the final seconds of the Detroit Pistons' 133-132 overtime victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. Griffin finished with a career-high 50 points, 14 rebounds and six assists behind 20-of-35 shooting from the field and 5-of-10 shooting from three-point range.

He also provided the defense on Philadelphia's final possession when Embiid missed a three at the buzzer.

CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ Right Arrow Icon

The five-time All-Star turned in his best game of the season and is a primary reason Detroit is 3-0. Griffin's ability to extend his offensive arsenal beyond the three-point line forced Philadelphia's frontcourt to drift away from the paint, which created driving opportunities for himself and others in the win.

Reggie Jackson added 23 points, while Ish Smith poured in 21 off the bench.

No Sixers player could counter Griffin's individual brilliance, although Embiid was impressive in his own right with 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. He carried much of the offensive load with Ben Simmons sidelined with a back injury, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated provided context for Griffin's outing and noted few Pistons have ever reached the 50-point mark:

Tuesday's showing was an example of what the Pistons were looking for when they acquired Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers via trade last season. The 29-year-old has the talent to be a franchise cornerstone for years to come, and he flashed his offensive prowess against one of the Eastern Conference's top contenders.

While it's unrealistic to expect 50 points from him on a nightly basis, he's averaging 33.3 points per game and already has the Pistons well-positioned at 3-0. As long as he stays healthy, Detroit figures to be a factor in the Eastern Conference playoff race.