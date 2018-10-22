Derek Jeter Selling 11,000-Square-Foot New York Castle for $14.75 Million

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter speaks during a news conference, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Miami. The Marlins announced they signed outfielders Victor Victor Mesa, and his brother Victor Mesa Jr., both of Cuba, to minor league contracts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Anyone wondering if living in Derek Jeter's castle can turn you into a five-time World Series winner, 14-time All-Star and New York City legend now has the chance to find out.

TMZ Sports cited TopTenRealEstateDeals.com and noted the former New York Yankees great is selling his family's 11,000-square foot castle in New York. He is asking for the paltry sum of $14.75 million in return.

Jeter's grandfather owned it when Jeter was a child, but he bought it in 2002. It includes six bedrooms, four kitchens, a gym, a bar, a sunroom and a game room, among many other features.

The part-time owner of the Miami Marlins apparently doesn't have time to worry about the location so far away from his team, which is good news for all those people in the market for a massive castle.

