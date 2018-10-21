Drew Brees Throws 500th Career Touchdown Pass in Win vs. Ravens

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees keeps adding accomplishments to his resume.

Brees threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, and his first one, to Benjamin Watson, moved him into an elite club of quarterbacks. He joined Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Tom Brady as the only signal-callers to throw for 500 touchdowns in their careers:

This isn't the first time Brees has made history this season.

He became the NFL's all-time passing yardage leader Oct. 8 against Washington when he surpassed Manning's 71,940 career yards. Manning, the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos great, said in June, per Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune: "I don't think it's a matter of if [Brees breaks the record]; it's just a matter of when."



Brees also surpassed Favre's record of 6,300 career completions during the Sept. 23 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Herbie Teope of NFL.com noted the Purdue product is the only quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in five different seasons and holds the career record for completion percentage at 67.1.

The victory over the Ravens gave him another accomplishment outside of individual success:

As for the touchdowns mark, the fact that Brady is still active complicates Brees' chances of retiring with the all-time record, although he is two years younger (39 to 41) than the New England Patriots quarterback. Brees already has 13 touchdowns in six games this season, so Manning and Favre are well within his reach if he continues to play at an elevated level.

He is a Super Bowl champion, 11-time Pro Bowler, two-time Offensive Player of the Year and surefire future Hall of Famer who continues to ascend up the record books as he puts the finishing touches on a brilliant career.