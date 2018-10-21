Adrian Peterson, Redskins Hang On to Beat Dak Prescott, Cowboys 20-17

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins defeated the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 at home Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Brett Maher missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt off the left upright for the Cowboys as time expired that would've sent the game into overtime.

Alex Smith threw for 178 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-25 passing. Adrian Peterson went for 99 yards on the ground against a Cowboys defense that was allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards (90.7 per game) in the NFL prior to Sunday's game.

Dak Prescott finished with a season-high 273 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Adrian Peterson Too Old to Single-Handedly Carry Washington's Offense



Peterson has unquestionably exceeded expectations in 2018, and Sunday added to his impressive season. At times, the 33-year-old showed flashes of the running back who eclipsed 2,000 yards in 2012.

Of course, Peterson is never going to be that player again. He's on the wrong side of the aging curve and second among active players in career carries (2,675).

Three or four years ago, Washington would have been able to build its offense around Peterson. He dragged much worse supporting casts to the playoffs during his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

That's no longer the case, and the Redskins' win was a good example why.

Peterson has gone from a runner who could hit 150 to 200 yards in a given game to a back who generates excitement when he flirts with the century mark.

Even with Peterson's big night, Washington gained 305 total yards. If the Cowboys had been able to move the ball at all in the third quarter and early into the fourth, then Dallas could've walked away with a win.

After his career year with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, Smith is settling in this season as the game manager he has been over the bulk of his time in the NFL. He's not making a ton of mistakes and completing the majority of his passes.

Smith's style can work in the right situation. It's less than ideal when Washington entered the game ranked 23rd in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and counts on Peterson as the No. 1 option on the ground.

Washington is as good as any team in the NFC East at the moment. Without making some tweaks to the offensive game plan, though, the team's reliance on Peterson will get exposed against the best teams outside of the division.

Cowboys Stout Red-Zone Defense Is Masking Larger Issues

According to Football Outsiders, the Cowboys defense ranked sixth in points per red-zone appearance (4.12) and red-zone touchdown scoring percentage (41.2).

Once again, Dallas epitomized a team that bends but doesn't break. Washington moved the ball inside the 10-yard line twice Sunday and settled for six total points in the two trips.

This defeat was a lot like Dallas' overtime loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5. The Cowboys offense couldn't find a groove, and the team remained in the game largely because the defense held the Texans to 16 points in five regulation red-zone possessions.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 34 yards, his fewest since the second week of the 2017 season. Nearly a third of Dallas' total yards (323) came on its final two drives, which accounted for 104 yards. Winning a game is next to impossible for the Cowboys with numbers like that.

Maher likely wouldn't have been in a position to tie the game if Washington found the end zone on either of its 1st-and-goal scenarios in the second half.

Dallas Must Make Deadline Trade to Reinvigorate Passing Game

Michael Gallup helped tie the game at seven with his 49-yard touchdown reception with a minute left in the first half, and his first-half showing (three receptions for 81 yards and the score) raised eyebrows.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Gallup didn't register another catch over the remainder of the game.

Something is broken in Dallas' passing game, and the coaching staff looks incapable of solving the issue. The Cowboys ranked 23rd and 26th in passing offense the past two seasons and sat 29th entering Sunday.

If head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan knew what to do, the offense wouldn't look the same in Week 7 as it did in Week 1.

It may be a temporary solution to a long-term problem, but acquiring a proven receiver is better than doing nothing for the Cowboys.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys are "gathering as much information as they can about" Amari Cooper ahead of the Oct. 30 trade deadline. According to ESPN.com's Dan Graziano, Kelvin Benjamin and DeVante Parker are also on Dallas' radar.

Although the Cowboys shouldn't get desperate and overpay to land one of those three, standing idly by and expecting something to change is just as bad. Dallas remains in the hunt for a playoff spot, so it needs to do everything it can to bolster the offense.

What's Next?

Washington stays in the division for Week 8 when it hits the road to take on the New York Giants on Sunday. The Cowboys have a bye in Week 8 before they host the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5.