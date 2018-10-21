Chris Paul Says Rajon Rondo Spit on Him Before Brawl Involving Brandon Ingram

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo reportedly spit on Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul before a fight broke out between the two teams during Saturday night's matchup.

Whether he did so intentionally or accidentally—or if it came from someone else entirely—while the two were jawing remains unclear:

Paul appeared to wipe his face while the two were having words after a foul on James Harden before Paul pushed his finger into Rondo's face and neck area. Rondo then hit Paul with a left hook, and players from both teams raced in to break up the altercation, though Brandon Ingram took a swing at Paul as well.

Both teams told a different story after the game, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN: