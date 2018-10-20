Purdue Pulls Stunning 49-20 Upset over Dwayne Haskins, No. 2 Ohio State

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Purdue throttled Ohio State 49-20 and handed the second-ranked Buckeyes their first loss of the season behind a signature effort from quarterback David Blough at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday night.

The Boilermakers are now 4-3 after opening the season with three straight losses to Northwestern, Eastern Michigan and Missouri.

CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4 Right Arrow Icon

Blough continued his scorching play in October and topped 300 yards for the third straight game, going 25-of-43 for 378 yards and three touchdowns, including a dime that was parlayed into a one-handed grab by Isaac Zico to open the scoring:

CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4 Right Arrow Icon

Blough added a pair of touchdown tosses to game-breaker Rondale Moore, who finished with season highs of 12 catches and 170 yards against Ohio State's 24th-ranked scoring defense.

The Boilermakers supplemented their dynamic aerial attack with a ground game spearheaded by D.J. Knox. The senior rumbled his way to 128 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4 Right Arrow Icon

Ohio State's offense was just proficient from a pure yardage standpoint—the Buckeyes outgained the Boilermakers 546-539—but the red-zone efficiency wasn't there.

Although quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed for 470 yards and two scores, Ohio State mustered just two field goals in the first three quarters and didn't find paydirt until there was 9:36 remaining in regulation.

At that point, time was working against the Buckeyes.

Purdue was still up 28-13 when Johnnie Dixon caught a 32-yard touchdown, and the Boilermakers outscored the opposition 21-7 over the duration of the final frame as things devolved into a full-scale blowout.

Jeff Brohm's squad will hope to keep things rolling next week against a 24th-ranked Michigan State team that is coming off a 21-7 loss to Michigan.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, will be off until Nov. 3 when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Horseshoe in search of a bounce-back win.