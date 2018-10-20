Purdue Pulls Stunning 49-20 Upset over Dwayne Haskins, No. 2 Ohio State

Purdue Pulls Stunning 49-20 Upset over Dwayne Haskins, No. 2 Ohio StateOctober 21, 2018
Purdue throttled Ohio State 49-20 and handed the second-ranked Buckeyes their first loss of the season behind a signature effort from quarterback David Blough at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday night.
Jason Starrett @starrettjason
Purdue’s 29-point win against No. 2 Ohio State is the third-largest by an unranked team against a top-2 opponent in AP poll history. Impressive win by @BoilerFootball. https://t.co/gugJbuBeqj
The Boilermakers are now 4-3 after opening the season with three straight losses to Northwestern, Eastern Michigan and Missouri.
CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned
Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level
CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami
4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University
Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship
UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time
Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony
Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?
Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10
Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9
Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson
From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's
Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry
Bryce Love for Six
Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri
Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown
Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4
Blough continued his scorching play in October and topped 300 yards for the third straight game, going 25-of-43 for 378 yards and three touchdowns, including a dime that was parlayed into a one-handed grab by Isaac Zico to open the scoring:
CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned
Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level
CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami
4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University
Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship
UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time
Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony
Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?
Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10
Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9
Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson
From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's
Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry
Bryce Love for Six
Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri
Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown
Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4
Blough added a pair of touchdown tosses to game-breaker Rondale Moore, who finished with season highs of 12 catches and 170 yards against Ohio State's 24th-ranked scoring defense.
The Boilermakers supplemented their dynamic aerial attack with a ground game spearheaded by D.J. Knox. The senior rumbled his way to 128 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned
Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level
CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami
4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University
Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship
UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time
Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony
Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?
Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10
Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9
Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson
From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's
Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry
Bryce Love for Six
Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri
Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown
Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4
Ohio State's offense was just proficient from a pure yardage standpoint—the Buckeyes outgained the Boilermakers 546-539—but the red-zone efficiency wasn't there.
Although quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed for 470 yards and two scores, Ohio State mustered just two field goals in the first three quarters and didn't find paydirt until there was 9:36 remaining in regulation.
At that point, time was working against the Buckeyes.
Purdue was still up 28-13 when Johnnie Dixon caught a 32-yard touchdown, and the Boilermakers outscored the opposition 21-7 over the duration of the final frame as things devolved into a full-scale blowout.
Jeff Brohm's squad will hope to keep things rolling next week against a 24th-ranked Michigan State team that is coming off a 21-7 loss to Michigan.
The Buckeyes, meanwhile, will be off until Nov. 3 when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Horseshoe in search of a bounce-back win.
CFB Rankings: B/R's Week 9 Top 25 📈