Chris Sale Says He Was Hospitalized Due to Irritation in Belly Button Ring

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2018

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 13: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox delivers during the second inning of game one of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on October 13, 2018 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

A belly button ring apparently gave Chris Sale fits in his quest for a World Series ring. 

Speaking to reporters Saturday, the Boston Red Sox ace disclosed an irritation caused by naval jewelry is what sent him to the hospital with a stomach illness last week. 

"I had irritation from a belly button ring," he said, according to the Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato. "Constantly taking it in and out caused irritation. Doctors and nurses at MGH were awesome. Things happen. You handle them. And keep moving forward."

It prevented Sale from starting Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, but it proved not to matter as David Price stitched together a masterpiece by throwing six shutout innings to close out the Houston Astros

Sale will be on the mound for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Fenway Park. 

