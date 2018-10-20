Winners and Losers of Week 8 in College Football

0 of 12

Mike Comer/Getty Images

While the upsets took a week off, college football still provided some excitement on Saturday.

Undefeated teams Cincinnati and North Carolina State fell hard, with the Bearcats losing a tough one to Temple in overtime and the Wolfpack getting blown out by a resurgent Clemson team.

Alabama rolled Tennessee in the Third Saturday in October for the 12th consecutive time to stay unbeaten, joining Clemson to remain atop the standings. The Ohio State Buckeyes, meanwhile, made the road trip to face Purdue ahead of their bye week and will hope to keep pace in the Big Ten.

Oklahoma ran its way to a huge win over TCU, and Michigan's gritty defense showed up once again to whip Michigan State in a rivalry game to take home the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

October may be getting ready to wind down, but the chillier weather across the country just means college football is heating up.

Let's take a look at the winners and losers from Week 8's action. More will come with updates to the late games.