Brewers SP Wade Miley Removed After 1 Batter vs. Dodgers in NLCS Game 5

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 17: Wade Miley #20 of the Milwaukee Brewers is taken out of the game during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

MLB playoff subterfuge reached critical mass Wednesday in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell removed starting pitcher Wade Miley after he threw just five pitches. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, that was all part of Counsell's strategy:

Brandon Woodruff came on in relief and pitched a scoreless first inning.

Plenty of writers had fun with Counsell's unique approach:

Counsell has pushed the idea of "bullpenning" to its extreme throughout the postseason. Entering Wednesday, the trio of Miley, Jhoulys Chacin and Gio Gonzalez had combined to pitch 23.2 innings in six games.

Taking Miley out of the game so quickly is obviously risky, but Counsell's thinking is easy to understand. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will have built his starting lineup around facing a left-handed starter. Instead, Los Angeles gets the right-handed Woodruff.

Give Counsell credit for thinking outside the box, though he'll likely face a lot of criticism if the Brewers drop Game 5 and fall behind 3-2 in the series.   

Related

    Stealing Signs Could Be 'Tip of the Iceberg'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Stealing Signs Could Be 'Tip of the Iceberg'

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Sale (Illness) Will Start Game 6

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Chris Sale (Illness) Will Start Game 6

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    A Brief History of Machado Acting Like a Malcontent

    Milwaukee Brewers logo
    Milwaukee Brewers

    A Brief History of Machado Acting Like a Malcontent

    Bill Baer
    via HardballTalk

    Report: Machado Fined for Incident

    Milwaukee Brewers logo
    Milwaukee Brewers

    Report: Machado Fined for Incident

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report