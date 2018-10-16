Kobe Bryant Says He's Giving Barack Obama 'A Little Bit' of Advice on Movies

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles at left as President Barack Obama speaks during an event to honor the NBA basketball champion Los Angeles Lakers, in Washington, Monday, Dec. 13, 2010, at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/Associated Press

As former U.S. President Barack Obama prepares for his next challenge, retired Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant is more than willing to offer some words of wisdom. 

Netflix announced back in May that it had reached a multiyear deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to "produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features." As a result, the Black Mamba recently revealed to TMZ Sports that he has shared some tips on the industry:

Along with five NBA championships, Bryant won a Sports Emmy earlier this year for his animated short, Dear Basketball.

