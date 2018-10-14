Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Sexually Abused as a Child

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Massachusetts prosecutors on Friday, June 23, 2017, appealed a court ruling that erased the former NFL star's murder conviction in the 2013 killing of a semi-professional football player. Hernandez's conviction inwas voided after he killed himself in prison. Under a long-held Massachusetts legal principle, courts typically erase the convictions of defendants who die before their direct appeals can be heard. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)
Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

Jonathan Hernandez, the brother of Aaron Hernandez, revealed the former New England Patriots tight end was sexually abused as a child.

The revelation came as part of an investigative story the Boston Globe released based on Hernandez's communication from prison.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the June 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd when he killed himself in April 2017. He was 27.

A lawyer for Hernandez also confirmed they had discussions about him being sexually assaulted as a child. Neither the lawyer nor Jonathan Hernandez would provide the name of the abuser.

According to the report, Aaron and Jonathan were regularly beaten by their father, who became violent when drinking.

Hernandez also reportedly had a sexual relationship with Dennis SanSoucie, a former teammate with whom he smoked marijuana throughout high school and middle school.

"Me and him were very much into trying to hide what we were doing. We didn't want people to know," SanSoucie told the Globe.

