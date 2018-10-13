76ers Apologize for Offensive Posts on Mike Muscala's Father's Burner Account

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers apologized Saturday for offensive tweets made by a burner Twitter account run by Sixers center Mike Muscala's father.

According to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice, 76ers general manager Elton Brand released the following statement on the matter:

"Earlier today, I was made aware of inappropriate and offensive social media posts from Bob Muscala, father of Mike Muscala. Simply put, they are unacceptable and in no way reflective of the beliefs of our organization.

"Having known Mike since his rookie year in 2013-14 when we were teammates, I am also certain these posts are in no way reflective of his own personal beliefs. Mike has always been a great teammate and ambassador for the game of basketball, and he has never shied away from using his platform to do good in the community. He has our organization's full support.

"This situation is also a reminder to our players, coaches and staff of the potential impact – both positive and negative – of social media. We will use this situation to once again review, monitor and discuss appropriate social media usage across all areas of our organization."

Muscala also apologized for the posts his father, Bob Muscala, made:

"First and foremost, I want to apologize for my father's offensive social media commentary. His comments were uncalled for and inappropriate, and they do not reflect who I am.

"I'd also like to apologize to the 76ers and my colleagues across the NBA for the distraction my father's comments caused.

"I really appreciate the professionalism and support shown by Elton, Coach [Brett] Brown, my teammates and the entire 76ers organization."

A source confirmed to both Neubeck and ESPN that a Twitter account using the handle "MuskieBobber" was run by Muscala's father. The account has since been deleted.

The offensive tweets in question referenced All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In response to an article about Butler's recent return to T-Wolves practice during which he reportedly made a scene, the account tweeted, "Butler behavior not a 'dust up'. This is egomaniacal, African American mental illness."

The account later tweeted, "Can the Wolves overcome tChicago diseases of selfishness, mafioso/dons and gang murder... And become the MINNESOTA Timberwolves again?"

The Timberwolves are coached by former Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau and have four former Bulls players in Butler, Taj Gibson, Derrick Rose and Luol Deng.

Mike Muscala is a Minnesota native who is set to play his first season in Philadelphia after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Atlanta Hawks.

This isn't the first time the Sixers have had some involvement in a burner account scandal, as former Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo was fired in June when it was found that his wife ran burner accounts that criticized certain Sixers players and leaked sensitive information.

The 76ers hired Brand as Colangelo's replacement last month.