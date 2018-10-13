Hall of Fame Packers Fullback Jim Taylor Dies at Age 83

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers fullback and Hall of Fame inductee Jim Taylor died Saturday morning at age 83, the Packers announced.

"The Green Bay Packers family was saddened to learn of Jim Taylor's passing this morning," Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "He was a gritty, classic player on the Lombardi teams and a key figure of those great championship runs. One of the best runners of his era, he later was beloved by multiple generations of Packers fans."

The Packers selected Taylor in the second round of the 1958 draft, and he spent nine seasons with the team before playing for the New Orleans Saints in 1967.

Taylor reached five straight Pro Bowls between 1960 and 1964 and was a three-time first-team All-Pro from 1960-62. In 1962, he also led the NFL in rushing yards (1,474) and rushing touchdowns (19).

Taylor helped the Packers win three NFL championships and then defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in Super Bowl I.

Taylor entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976.

Taylor retired as the Packers' all-time leading rusher (8,207 yards), a number that stood until 2009, when Ahman Green overtook him. His 8,597 yards are good for 40th on the NFL's all-time rushing list, and he's 17th in rushing touchdowns with 83.