Florida, Vanderbilt Players and Coaches Held Back in Fight After Targeting Call

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2018

Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) gets past Vanderbilt linebacker Jordan Griffin (40) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Following a targeting call during the second quarter of Saturday's game between the No. 14 Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores, chaos ensued with players and coaches from both sidelines rushing onto the field.

ESPN tweeted the following video of the two sides nearly coming to blows before cooler heads prevailed:

Florida linebacker James Houston IV was called for targeting late in the first half when he hit Vandy defensive lineman Dare Odeyingbo, who was considered a defenseless player, during a punt return.

After Houston was ejected, Florida linebacker Vosean Joseph was also tossed for picking up his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

During the aftermath, Florida head coach Dan Mullen and Vanderbilt head coach Derrick Mason could be seen screaming at each other.

Once the situation was diffused, the Gators converted a field goal on their final drive of the half and entered the locker room trailing 21-13.

