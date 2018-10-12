Usain Bolt Scores a Brace in First Start for Central Coast Mariners

Matt King/Getty Images

Usain Bolt bagged a brace in his first start for the Central Coast Mariners on Friday, helping his team to a 4-0 win over Macarthur South West United.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist was on hand to net twice in the second half, thudding a left-footed shot past the goalkeeper for his first and then capitalising on a defensive mixup for the second:

Afterwards, the 32-year-old said he was pleased with his display and the improvements he's made so far:

Bolt started up front alongside former Aston Villa star Ross McCormack, who opened the scoring on the night.

While this was his first start for the Mariners, it was Bolt's third appearance overall, as he played 20 minutes against a Central Coast invitational XI in August and the second half against North Shore Mariners in September.

The Jamaican, who is the world-record holder for the 100-metre and 200-metre sprint, is seeking to earn a contract ahead of the upcoming A-League season.

The fact Bolt netted twice will make the headlines, but Ray Gatt of the Australian said overall the former sprinter's performance wasn't up to a high standard:



In general play, the forward wasn't able to contribute much to the Mariners, either:



Even so, the first goal showcased what Bolt is capable of, as he's clearly quick, strong and has a powerful shot. Channelling those attributes consistently will be his big challenge, and it will be intriguing to see whether the A-League outfit feel he is capable of doing so.

Since retiring from athletics in 2017, Bolt has tried to launch a football career and has previously trained with Borussia Dortmund. He also played for Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset in a friendly against the country's under-19 side. He's also spoken of a desire to play for Manchester United, per Goal's Ryan Kelly, the club he supports.