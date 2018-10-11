Melvin Gordon Says He Doesn't Really Like Los Angeles After Chargers Relocation

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

If Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon had his way, his team would probably go back to San Diego.

"I don't really like this area too much, to be honest," he said of the Los Angeles area, per Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated. "I loved San Diego. It was my kind of energy, my kind of vibe. It was a perfect place for me. Everything was perfect."



It should be noted the comments came while Gordon was sitting in the famous Los Angeles traffic. That can sour the taste of nearly anyone, from tourists to locals to football players.

Journalist Annie Heilbrunn noted "several players told me this off the record last season" when discussing the preference for San Diego over Los Angeles.

That there have been a wide variety of stories about visiting fans dominating the crowd during Chargers home games at StubHub Center probably doesn't help sell the move to Chargers players. After all, it's surely difficult to play your home games in front of tens of thousands of visiting fans raucously cheering against you.

The distaste for the area hasn't stopped Gordon from putting up impressive numbers this season. He has 334 rushing yards, 261 receiving yards and six touchdowns through five games for a 3-2 Chargers team that only lost to the undefeated Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.