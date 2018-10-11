Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor Suspended for UFC 229 Post-Match Fight

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland and Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia exchange words after the second round in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor received a temporary suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission for their actions following UFC 229 last Saturday, ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani reported Thursday.

Following his victory over McGregor, Nurmagomedov jumped into the crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to fight a member of McGregor's camp, sparking a brawl that extended inside the Octagon.

During his post-fight press conference, Nurmagomedov told reporters he had been angered by McGregor's personal attacks during the build to the event, per MMAFighting (warning: NSFW language):

One fan also told TMZ Sports that McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis called Nurmagomedov a "f--king Muslim rat" in the arena. Danis' representatives denied the allegation.

While Nurmagomedov was confronting Danis on the arena floor, McGregor fought with members of Nurmagomedov's team in the Octagon.

According to Helwani, Nurmagomedov and McGregor's suspension will begin Monday. The NAC will then meet Oct. 24 to determine whether to suspend the two indefinitely pending an investigation into the brawl. Helwani also reported Nurmagomedov has yet to receive his fight purse.

The UFC lightweight champion posted on Instagram on Thursday that he'd leave the company if UFC fired teammate Zubaira Tukhugov for his role in the brawl. Helwani confirmed UFC removed Tukhugov from his scheduled fight against Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night 138 on Oct. 27.

