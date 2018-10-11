Jim Brown: Donald Trump Treated Kanye West and Me 'Beautifully' During Meeting

SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

You might not have known it, but Kanye West was not the only person in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown was also in attendance and praised the president for his treatment of himself and the controversial rapper.

"We had the opportunity to meet with the President of the United States which everybody doesn't have that privilege," Brown told reporters. "With me, at 82 years old, the only thing I could talk about was how to help other people. So, it was very positive."

"This is the President of the United States," Brown said later. "He allowed me to be invited to his territory, he treated us beautifully, and he shared some thoughts, and he will be open to talking when I get back to him. That's the best he could do for me."

West has spoken publicly about wanting to get Trump and Colin Kaepernick together for a meeting. Trump has been a harsh public critic of Kaepernick and NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, infamously calling them "sons of bitches" and calling on the league to suspend or fire them.

When asked whether he broached the anthem issue with Trump, Brown sided with the president on the issue.

"I don't think we should take knees in protest, instead of standing up for our flag," Brown said. "I think we work out our problems as a family ... I am an American, that flag is my flag, and I want to represent it that way."

Brown has been a longtime supporter of Trump, as has West. Their support for the president has drawn criticism because some policies implemented by Trump and comments made by him have been seen as discriminatory toward minorities.