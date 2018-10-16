Unlikely NBA Stars Who Could Be Traded This Season

0 of 6

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Everybody loves a good blockbuster trade. The NBA's rumor mill has mutated into a sideshow, a league, all its own.

Anonymously sourced reports, contract situations, free-agent flight risks, locker room theatrics and outright trade demands are the lifeblood of NBA Twitter. But nothing beats the moment a star player initially reaches the chopping block. Everything else that comes after is to some degree predictable, even when a surprise suitor emerges or a practice is hijacked by one disgruntled, All-NBA-caliber, previously estranged employee.

The advent of chatter, while sometimes a confirmation for pre-existing suspicions and conspiracies, carries a hypnotic suddenness.

Remember when Kyrie Irving's unhappiness with the Cleveland Cavaliers became consensus knowledge? And when it first became clear that the relationship between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs wasn't hunky-dory?

That next smack-us-in-the-face, tough-to-envision A-list trade candidate is out there. He is always out there. Trying to find him is, as consumers of chaos, our civic duty.

This space is not for everyone. It ignores the most common subjects, including Jimmy Butler, CJ McCollum, Kemba Walker and even Kevin Love (trade-eligible in January). Some of these names have been bandied about in loose terms, but they're not considered currently or eventually available. Most, if not all, of them won't be up for grabs this season. They're not supposed to be.

Spotting the next surprising blockbuster-trade centerpiece demands a more flexible imagination—a willingness to go beyond the ultra-obvious big names and indulge long-shot and worst-case scenarios that, for whatever reason, might necessitate high-profile divorces.