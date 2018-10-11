Ronda Rousey on Nikki, Brie Bella: 'They're a Bunch of Untrustworthy Bitches'

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

When it comes to the Bella Twins, WWE Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey is out for revenge.

After Nikki and Brie Bella turned on Rousey by attacking her during Monday's episode of Raw, Rousey spoke with TMZ Sports about her former friends Wednesday:

With regard to her newfound enemies, Rousey said, "Nikki Bella, Brie Bella...they're a bunch of untrustworthy bitches."

Rousey teamed with the Bella Twins to defeat the Riott Squad at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, last week, but Nikki and Brie turned the tables Monday following a rematch.

It was announced later that night that Rousey will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Nikki at the WWE Evolution all-women's pay-per-view later this month.

Rousey intends to make the longest-reigning Divas champion of all time suffer, saying: "The most respectful thing for me to do is to go out and beat her right away, right? So, I'm not gonna be respectful."

The match between Rousey and Bella will be one of the headliners on a card that will highlight women's wrestling more than any event in WWE history.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).