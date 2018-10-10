Colts' Matt Slauson Played with 2 Broken Vertebrae, Could Have Been Paralyzed

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Slauson suffered a significant injury during last Thursday's loss to the New England Patriots that could have been even worse.

Per Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Slauson continued to play in the game after suffering two broken vertebrae in his spine during the third quarter and could have been paralyzed.

"I had no idea how close I was to changing my family's life," Slauson said.

The Colts announced Monday that Slauson had been placed on injured reserve after he played 88 snaps—including all 83 on offense—against the Patriots.

Indianapolis signed Evan Boehm on Monday to add depth along the offensive line. The unit has been without left tackle Anthony Castonzo all season due to a hamstring injury, and right tackle J'Marcus Webb landed on injured reserve after Week 1 with a hamstring ailment as well.

Slauson signed a one-year deal with the Colts in March. He started each of the team's first five games.

Now in his ninth NFL season, Slauson has also played with the New York Jets, Chicago Bears and San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.