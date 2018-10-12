The Fatal Flaws That Could Destroy MLB Playoff Teams' World Series Runs

1 of 8

Elsa/Getty Images

Most of the time, a standing ovation from the home crowd during pregame introductions is a special moment.

Unfortunately for Boston starter David Price, his standing ovation came in New York, as Yankees fans applauded him on the heels of another rough postseason outing in Game 2.

The Yankees chased Price after only 1.2 innings, and the big left-hander with the $217 million contract now has a 6.03 ERA in 10 career playoff starts. He's allowed 63 hits, 40 earned runs and 13 home runs in 59.2 innings in a starting role, tallying only four quality starts.

"I know I'm more than capable of winning games as a starter in October," Price told reporters after his disastrous Game 2 start. "That's what I look forward to doing."

To his credit, Price did pitch well in a relief role last October after dealing with injuries for much of the second half, racking up 6.2 scoreless innings in his two appearances, but the Red Sox are counting on him to fill a rotation this October.

Nathan Eovaldi (7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER) and Rick Porcello (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER) both pitched well in their ALDS starts, so manager Alex Cora could do some shuffling for the ALCS. But even Price's his next start is pushed back, the Red Sox will need to call on him for at least one start in the ALCS.

At that point, they'll need the guy who went 16-7 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 177 strikeouts in 176 innings during the regular season to show up.

"He pitched great the second half and down the stretch," Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez told reporters. "He's a huge piece of our success and why we're here. I still have confidence, I think everybody has confidence in David. It's one of those things where he made a couple mistakes and that was that, really."

For the Red Sox to knock off the Astros, Price needs to avoid those mistakes against a dangerous lineup.