Red Sox Troll Yankees by Playing 'New York, New York' During ALDS Celebration

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2018

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Alex Cora #20 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates in the locker room with his team after defeating the New York Yankees to win Game Four American League Division Series by a score of 4-3 at Yankee Stadium on October 09, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox made sure to savor their Game 4 win over the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series on Tuesday.

The Red Sox played Frank Sinatra's edition of "New York, New York," a staple at Yankee Stadium, as they celebrated advancing to the American League Championship Series.

Boston was merely returning the favor after Yankees star Aaron Judge had the song echoing throughout the inside of Fenway Park following New York's Game 2 victory on Saturday.

The Yankees nearly erased what had been a 4-0 deficit Tuesday. They scored two runs in the ninth inning off Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel and had the tying and go-ahead runs on base when Gleyber Torres grounded out to end the game.

The Red Sox are headed to the ALCS for the first time since their World Series victory in 2013.   

Related

    Red Sox Are ALCS Bound! Get Your Gear 🛒

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Red Sox Are ALCS Bound! Get Your Gear 🛒

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    Red Sox Finish Yankees to Win ALDS

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Red Sox Finish Yankees to Win ALDS

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Reveals NLCS & ALCS Start Times

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Reveals NLCS & ALCS Start Times

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Wikipedia Ensures Angel Hernandez’s Game 3 Disaster Won’t Be Forgotten

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Wikipedia Ensures Angel Hernandez’s Game 3 Disaster Won’t Be Forgotten

    Dakota Randall
    via NESN.com