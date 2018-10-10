Red Sox Troll Yankees by Playing 'New York, New York' During ALDS Celebration

Elsa/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox made sure to savor their Game 4 win over the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series on Tuesday.

The Red Sox played Frank Sinatra's edition of "New York, New York," a staple at Yankee Stadium, as they celebrated advancing to the American League Championship Series.

Boston was merely returning the favor after Yankees star Aaron Judge had the song echoing throughout the inside of Fenway Park following New York's Game 2 victory on Saturday.

The Yankees nearly erased what had been a 4-0 deficit Tuesday. They scored two runs in the ninth inning off Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel and had the tying and go-ahead runs on base when Gleyber Torres grounded out to end the game.

The Red Sox are headed to the ALCS for the first time since their World Series victory in 2013.